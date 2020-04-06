Curbside pickup at Flagler County’s Main Branch Library to be reinstated

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will reinstate curbside operations at its Main Branch Library at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.

“We are very excited for our patrons,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “Especially since we have been asking residents to stay at home, having access to books and videos is extremely important.”

The Main Branch Library shut down its already abbreviated services on March 31 in an abundance of caution, as a small number of its staff were experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19. That caution is no longer necessary.

Hours will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Branch in Palm Coast, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bunnell.

“Use of online resources and e-books is recommended as much as possible,” Albanese said. “You may call or use the online catalog to have items pulled from the shelves. Once an item is pulled you will be notified via phone, email or text message. The patron will then be required to call customer service prior to arrival, and staff will bring items to front door.”

A photo ID will be needed for library pickup.

Residents can all use hoopla for digital assets. Information is available here: http://flaglercounty.org/departments/library/books_and_more/Hoopla.php.

All fines will be suspended until further notice. The Flagler County IT Department extended Wi-Fi reach into the parking lot so patrons will not have to leave the vehicle to gain access to the Internet. Please call the library 386-446-6763 for additional information.

