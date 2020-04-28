JTA moving bus operations to Forsyth Street location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will transition bus operations from the Rosa Parks Transit Station to the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla on May 4, according to a release.

The JRTC at LaVilla is located at 100 LaVilla Center Dr. near the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. It will serve as JTA’s new downtown bus transfer facility, administrative headquarters and intermodal hub with direct connections to the Skyway and the Intercity Bus Terminal, which serves Greyhound, Megabus and RedCoach lines, JTA said on Tuesday.

The JRTC at LaVilla will replace the Rosa Parks Transit Station as the JTA’s main downtown bus transfer facility, serving most JTA regular and express bus routes, the Skyway and the First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit network.

All JTA bus routes will continue to operate on a “modified weekday schedule” to promote social distancing and to ensure safe travel for everyone, the release said.

We are happy to share that on Monday, May 4, the JTA will relocate most bus routes to the new Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla – with social distancing and other safety measures in place.



The JRTC at LaVilla will serve:

JTA Bus Routes: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 27, 32, 33 and 53

First Coast Flyer Green Line (102), Blue Line (107) and Red Line (109)

JTA Express Routes: Mandarin (200), Clay Regional (201) and Beaches (205)

The Rosa Parks Transit Station will continue serving Routes 10, 19, 86 and the First Coast Flyer Red Line (109), and the Skyway. The east half of the Rosa Parks Transit Station will be closed and prepped for future transit-oriented development projects. Customers can use Route 19 and the First Coast Flyer Red Line to transfer between the Rosa Parks Transit Station and the JRTC at LaVilla, and the First Coast Flyer Blue Line and Route 25 to transfer from the Kings Avenue Station to the JRTC at LaVilla, as needed.

JTA administrative offices will remain closed to visitors and all non-essential JTA administrative personnel will continue to follow “Safer at Home” orders.

Have questions? Customers can call the JRTC Hotline at 904-598-8737. For any other issues, customers should continue to call JTA Customer Service at 904-630-3100.