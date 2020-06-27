88ºF

Nassau County prohibits professional fireworks for 4th of July

News4Jax Staff

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County has issued an executive order prohibiting professional fireworks in the county, including for the Fourth of July.

According to the executive order, which was signed Saturday by County Manager Michael Mullin, the ban does not include fireworks on a private residential property.

READ: Nassau County Executive Order No. 15

The order shows the county is prohibiting professional fireworks this year because the increase of COVID-19 cases in Nassau County and the state “causes concerns for activities that increase public gatherings.”

