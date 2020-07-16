Facing The Fall: Pushing back start dates a new trend for local school districts

Time is running out for school districts to make important decisions and put COVID-19 safety measures in place, so many are thinking about pushing back the clock.

Duval County Public Schools on Thursday became the latest local district to bring forward the idea of delaying the start of school to give the district more time to train teachers and prepare for what will surely be a challenging school year. A local doctor agrees with the idea.

Districts in St. Johns County and Clay County are doing the same. Alachua County schools on Wednesday voted to push back the first day of school for students to Aug. 24.

Duval Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said by her count, about one-third of school districts in the state are moving start dates back.

The Duval County school board will make its decision on a reopening plan July 23 at 5 p.m.

A few hours before that decision, News4Jax is hosting a virtual forum with leaders from the Duval County school district. The Facing The Fall Virtual Town Hall will begin at 1 p.m. next Thursday and will be hosted by anchor Jennifer Waugh and education reporter Joe McLean.

They will field questions from the public and bring them to those in charge of making decisions. You can begin to leave your questions at the link at the bottom of this newsletter.

Dr. Greene said delaying the start of school would require her to withdraw the current reopening plan which was released this week and present some payroll challenges for the district.

Within the next week, the St. Johns County School Board is expected to set the date to decide when board members will vote on a proposal to delay the start of the school year.

Reopening schools ain’t going to be cheap, according to American Academy of Pediatrics. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week he’ll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.

Documents obtained by the News4Jax I-TEAM show what teachers in Duval County will be required to do this school year and what options they have if they are infected with the novel coronavirus.

It’s a question on the minds of a lot of parents. Here’s what the Florida Health Department had to say.

Should a student become infected with COVID-19, it could potentially cause symptoms of another virus, measles for example, to be much worse. It’s why the Health Department is strongly urging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up-to-date.

As Northeast Florida school districts plan for reopening this fall, they’re looking to make sure they have enough custodians and bus drivers to make that happen.

What are your burning questions as students prepare to return to school in August? Follow this link to submit a question and the News4Jax Education Team will work to get the answer.

