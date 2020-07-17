Online or in-person? Here’s a breakdown of school enrollment choices & deadlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As school districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia finalize plans to return to classes in, families are faced with a decision about how their students will attend classes, whether in-person or online.

Here are the enrollment deadlines News4Jax has gathered in local counties. Note: Some of the dates might have expired.

Northeast Florida

Duval County - Deadlines: Vary, see below

Students in Duval County have three different options in the fall:

Click here for a full overview of Duval County’s plan, which is said to be a “fluid” situation.

St. Johns County - Deadline: July 17

St. Johns County schools have four choices for students:

Clay County - Deadline: July 16

The options include: Traditional brick and mortar (all grades), Clay Virtual Academy (grades K-12), One Clay Online (grades K-6) and blended learning (grades 7-12). Click here for a breakdown of those options and links to register.

Nassau County

The Nassau County School board is planning to vote on plan July 23

Putnam County - Deadline: July 16

Families will have three options:

Click here for a full breakdown of the options

Baker County

As of Thursday, Baker County had not announced plans for virtual learning. A board meeting was scheduled for July 20.

Flagler County - Deadline: July 20

Flagler is offering three choices for students:

Traditional in-person

Virtual (Some live lessons, but students work on their own schedules)

Remote (Students have traditional schedule from home)

Parents must visit iFlagler.org or call 386-446-1520 for directions on registration.

Columbia County

Parents will be contacted by their children’s school to determine a choice of traditional, virtual instruction with a choice to return at an agreed date or 100% distance learning.

Southeast Georgia

Click here for a full breakdown of the options for virtual learning in Southeast Georgia schools. News4Jax has listed the deadlines for enrollment below.

Camden County - Deadline: July 24

Glynn County - Deadline: July 12

Brantley County - Deadline: July 22

Charlton County - Deadline: July 16

Ware County - Parents will receive phone call