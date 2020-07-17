Online or in-person? Here’s a breakdown of school enrollment choices & deadlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As school districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia finalize plans to return to classes in, families are faced with a decision about how their students will attend classes, whether in-person or online.
Here are the enrollment deadlines News4Jax has gathered in local counties. Note: Some of the dates might have expired.
Northeast Florida
Duval County - Deadlines: Vary, see below
Students in Duval County have three different options in the fall:
- Face-to-face instruction (No action necessary)
- Duval HomeRoom (July 24 deadline, click here for instructions on registering)
- Duval Virtual Instruction Academy (July 31 deadline, click here to enroll)
Click here for a full overview of Duval County’s plan, which is said to be a “fluid” situation.
St. Johns County - Deadline: July 17
St. Johns County schools have four choices for students:
- Traditional in-person (No action necessary)
- School-based distance learning (Complete the School-Based Distance Learning Registration Form)
- St. Johns Virtual School (Contact St. Johns Virtual School to enroll.)
- St. Johns County home education (Contact the District’s Guidance & Choice Department to enroll.)
Clay County - Deadline: July 16
The options include: Traditional brick and mortar (all grades), Clay Virtual Academy (grades K-12), One Clay Online (grades K-6) and blended learning (grades 7-12). Click here for a breakdown of those options and links to register.
Nassau County
The Nassau County School board is planning to vote on plan July 23
Putnam County - Deadline: July 16
Families will have three options:
- Traditional learning (Register online here)
- Digital learning (Requires 9-week commitment. Register online here)
- Putnam Virtual School (Full-time, independent learning. Call 386-329-0536)
Click here for a full breakdown of the options
Baker County
As of Thursday, Baker County had not announced plans for virtual learning. A board meeting was scheduled for July 20.
Flagler County - Deadline: July 20
Flagler is offering three choices for students:
- Traditional in-person
- Virtual (Some live lessons, but students work on their own schedules)
- Remote (Students have traditional schedule from home)
Parents must visit iFlagler.org or call 386-446-1520 for directions on registration.
Columbia County
Parents will be contacted by their children’s school to determine a choice of traditional, virtual instruction with a choice to return at an agreed date or 100% distance learning.
Southeast Georgia
Click here for a full breakdown of the options for virtual learning in Southeast Georgia schools. News4Jax has listed the deadlines for enrollment below.