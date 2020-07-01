Southeast Georgia districts begin rolling out plans for resuming school

Some school districts in Southeast Georgia on Tuesday began rolling out plans for resuming school during the 2020-2021 year.

News4Jax is detailing those plans below. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

Glynn County

A news release from School Superintendent Scott Spence said that after weeks of discussion, the district realizes that a “one-size-fits-all plan is neither feasible nor appropriate.”

“While we want to safely bring back as many of our students as possible to in-person school settings, we felt it was in the best interests of our families to have them choose the classroom environment that maximizes learning and addresses our students’ holistic needs,” the news release reads.

Starting June 30, families with children in Glynn County public schools will be able to select between traditional, face-to-face instruction or learning from home when school resumes Aug. 11.

Families with children who wish to keep learning from home must complete a virtual learning registration form for each student. The registration forms must be submitted before 6 p.m. on July 12.

“Please keep in mind that if you select the virtual learning option, you will be committing to at least 9 weeks of at-home learning for elementary and middle school students or one semester for high school students. Parents/guardians will be required to participate in a meeting with school and district administrators to discuss teacher and student learning expectations. Those discussions will include attendance, assignments, grading and diagnostic assessments,” the statement reads.

Students not enrolled in the district will need to schedule an appointment with the central registration office (click here to do that) before submitting a virtual learning form.

Camden County

Details have not yet been announced.

Brantley County

The school district in Brantley County said it hopes to begin school August 4 with face-to-face instruction, however, it listed three possibilities for the school year.

Plan 1: This would involve traditional school for the majority of students, and virtual school for students unable to attend whether it be due to COVID-19 or other personal issues.

Plan 2: This would involve a hybrid schedule where students would come face-to-face some of the time but also learn virtually part-time.

Plan 3: Virtual learning for all students.

More detailed plans are expected to be released later in July. The district hopes to implement Plan 1.

Ware County

Detailed plans regarding school reopenings are scheduled to be released following a town hall meeting in July.

Charlton County

Details have not yet been announced.