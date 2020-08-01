JSO asks for help to find missing 61-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police asked for the community’s help Saturday to find a missing 61-year-old man who has been experiencing memory issues.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said David Brown was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Waterville Road.

Police said they just want to find him to make sure he’s OK.

Brown is described as a white man with blue eyes and gray hair, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a 2007 White Dodge Ram bearing Florida tag 02GGA. The back window of the truck says “Texas State Dad.”

Anyone having seen Brown or with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.