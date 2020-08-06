Walmart & Salvation Army launch ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, The Salvation Army and Walmart are joining forces to provide school supplies to those in need.

Starting on Friday, they’re launching a “Stuff the Bus” campaign in Jacksonville along with thousands of other locations throughout the country to help address those needs.

Through this Aug. 7-9 drive, shoppers can buy school supplies while shopping at Walmart and then drop them off in Salvation Army collection bins posted at the front of each store.

Maj. Keath Biggers, Northeast Florida Area Commander for The Salvation Army, issued a statement saying this campaign will help families hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are many children in Duval County whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” he said. “We anticipate this need will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”

Want to help but can’t make it to the store? Walmart has posted a registry online so you can make a donation without leaving the house. Monetary donations can also be made to The Salvation Army.

All donations made at the Jacksonville “Stuff the Bus” campaign event will stay within the local community to help families return to school with the supplies they need.