AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s showtime! AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

To celebrate, guests at two Jacksonville locations will be able to enjoy the magic of the movies at AMC for 1920 prices: just $0.15 (plus sales tax).

Here are the locations in Jacksonville reopening to movie-goers starting Thursday, August 20:

AMC Regency Jax 24

AMC Orange Park 24

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “Grease.” Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

AMC confirmed that Disney’s much-delayed “New Mutants” will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release “Tenet” a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged,” a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci’s “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney’s Fox Searchlight.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, said.

AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. And all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.

For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.