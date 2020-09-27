Duval County high school students to return to classrooms 5 days a week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, Duval County high school students, who have been spending only two days a week in brick-and-mortar schools, will return to classrooms five days a week.

It’s the planned end of Duval County Public Schools' hybrid learning model.

“A measured, phased return to having all students on campus Monday through Friday will be extremely beneficial in bridging to larger attendance in school facilities," Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said in a prepared statement earlier this month.

The school district began phasing out the hybrid model on Sept. 14 graders returned to campus full time. A week later, seventh and eighth graders went back on Sept. 21.

According to the school district, the change to the hybrid attendance structure has no impact on students who chose either Duval HomeRoom or Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.

Rebecca Cardona — a representative for Teamsters Local 512, the union representing the school bus drivers in Duval County — said the end of the hybrid learning model will increase the ridership on the county’s school buses.

“While the companies and the union have agreed to PPE protections and social distancing protections for the drivers, additional passengers are going to create problems with potential overloads,” Cardona said in a written statement Friday.

News4Jax requested the number of high school students enrolled in the brick-and-mortar learning option, and a school district spokesperson said the district will be able to provide more accurate enrollment numbers Monday.