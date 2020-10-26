Town hall tonight as Arlington records 19th homicide in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Councilwoman Joyce Morgan plans to hold a community town hall tonight to get the public’s input on violence in Arlington.

The meeting will be virtual. Community members can participate. It starts at 6 p.m.

The announcement of the meeting came just hours after the family of a man shot in Arlington over the weekend told News4Jax he had died. Tony Wilson, 38, marked the 19th homicide for Arlington this year.

Family members said not only are they devastated by Wilson’s death, but also the lack of information about what happened Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded with firefighters just before 10 a.m. Saturday to Oaks Plantation Drive and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said the man, whose family identified as Wilson, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The family said Wilson was taken off life-support Saturday night.

Police said they have no suspect information. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Saturday’s shooting continues a string of violence in Arlington within the last week.