Police: 1 dead, 3-year-old injured in shooting on Harts Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person has died and a 3-year-old is one of four other people who were injured Wednesday night in a shooting on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called to the scene on Harts Road at about 6:10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, five victims were located with various injuries,” said Sgt. Bawroski with the Sheriff’s Office.

Bawroski said one person, an adult, died at the scene. The other four people, including the child, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter, who Bawroski said was a man, was said to be wearing all black clothing. That man fled the scene.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.