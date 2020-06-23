74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Police in search of suspect considered to be immediate threat after double shooting

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Crime
Picture shows scene at Gold Rush Inn Hotel.
Picture shows scene at Gold Rush Inn Hotel. (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a large, tall man after a shooting at a hotel on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police said he’s an immediate threat.

The situation started early Monday morning sometime before 5 a.m. JSO said they were responding to the Gold Rush Inn Hotel on Harts Road for shots fired. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where they died.

Police said their early investigation shows an argument started between two men when a third man tried to calm the others. He and another one of the men were shot. Two of three men had guns.

It’s which of the two started shooting first, or if the other every shot back. Police said to be on the lookout for a 6′0 - 6′3 male who weighs more than 200 pounds.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses right now at JSO headquarters, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: