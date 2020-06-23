Police in search of suspect considered to be immediate threat after double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a large, tall man after a shooting at a hotel on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police said he’s an immediate threat.

The situation started early Monday morning sometime before 5 a.m. JSO said they were responding to the Gold Rush Inn Hotel on Harts Road for shots fired. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where they died.

Police said their early investigation shows an argument started between two men when a third man tried to calm the others. He and another one of the men were shot. Two of three men had guns.

It’s which of the two started shooting first, or if the other every shot back. Police said to be on the lookout for a 6′0 - 6′3 male who weighs more than 200 pounds.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses right now at JSO headquarters, according to a spokesperson for the department.