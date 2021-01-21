Virtually no wait times on 2nd day of vaccinations at Regency site

There was barely a line Thursday at the vaccination clinic at the Regency Square Mall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were virtually no wait times Thursday at the state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville -- a stark difference from the day before.

On Wednesday, when the vaccination clinic began operating, there was a long line wrapped around the building.

People age 65 and older and health care workers faced virtually no wait times Thursday.

Maurice Jones, 75, left after seeing the line Wednesday.

“Chaos. I had an appointment at 9:30 a.m. The line was all the way around to Impact Church,” Jones told News4Jax on Thursday. “I am rescheduled for Sunday morning now. ... Today is much more organized.”

State officials said Wednesday that “the site opened late due to unforeseen computer issues” that morning and “the site opened on time” Thursday.

“There was a line, but it moved real quickly,” Joyce Skinner, 84, told News4Jax.

Skinner is one of the many seniors who went to the Regency site Thursday to be vaccinated. She said she was hesitant to get the vaccine because it’s new but wants to return back to normal life soon.

“I have lost a brother-in-law back in September. He and my sister had been married for 63 years. It’s sad, but he got so miserable at the end, he was ready to go,” Skinner said. “I hope I don’t have to live through something like this again.”

The site, which is operating out of the former Sears store, vaccinated more than 800 people Wednesday and intends on administering 1,000 doses a day this week.

In all, the site has been allocated 7,800 doses and intends to expand in the following weeks.

After Friday, the Regency site will be the only public state-run site administering first doses to those 65 and older and health care workers in Jacksonville. According to city officials, those who got their first doses of the vaccine at city-run sites, like the Lane Wiley and Mandarin senior centers, will return back to those locations for their second dose.

To make an appointment at the- Regency site, call 1-866-200-3762. You must be age 65 or older or a health care worker, and you’re asked to bring proof of Florida residency with you.

This site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. No restrooms are available.

For now, state officials have no plan to stop the testing center operating out of the other side of the old Sears building.