Bundle of Hope: The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida launches new program for expecting mothers

News Release: The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida Launches New Program for Expecting Mothers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida launched a new program granting a safe space for expecting mothers.

In January, the non-profit opened up a “Bundle of Hope Room” in downtown Jacksonville.

The space is meant to provide a safe haven for up to two pregnant women at any one time. The room is furnished to help make pregnant moms as comfortable as possible leading up to the birth of their child.

It’s located in one of the Red Shield Lodge rooms at the Towers Center of Hope.

Any person in need of shelter can call (904) 358-2411 to complete a phone screening and intake or schedule an in-person screening and intake at a location convenient to them. A person in need may also go in person to 611 E Adams St., Jacksonville Monday-Friday 7:30AM-3:00PM to complete an in-person intake without an appointment for Coordinated Entry.

Click here for more information.

