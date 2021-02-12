Publix COVID-19 vaccination appointments open, Walmart first doses begin

The Publix portal for senior citizens and others who qualify to book COVID-19 appointments is opening Friday morning for a new round of signups with changes designed to make the experience better.

The booking window opened at 7 a.m. Friday. Go to publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida to get in line.

Publix offers COVID-19 shots at 325 stores in 23 counties, which sometimes includes Duval.

Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies, 18 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Jacksonville are now offering vaccines.

RELATED: Portal mistake allows high-risk people younger than 65 vaccine appointment at Walmart, Sam’s Club

Ad

Doses for those who already made previous appointments with Walmart begins Friday.