Regency vaccine site opens for second dose shots without appointments

There was barely a line Thursday at the vaccination clinic at the Regency Square Mall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Most government offices are closed for President’s Day, but the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Regency Mall will be open for first, second, and make-up doses.

If you’re due for a second shot, but haven’t been scheduled yet or missed your second dose appointment, you can get it at Regency Mall. You must meeting the following qualifications:

You had to have gotten your first shot between the dates of January 20 and 25

You can come here for that second dose from 3:00 to 4:30.

you’ll still need to bring your CDC card from when you got your first dose and your and I.D.

The state has been calling people back to schedule second doses since earlier this month.

If you haven’t gotten that call yet, the C-D-C says don’t worry. New guidelines say you can still get your second dose up to six weeks after you first, and it will still be effective.