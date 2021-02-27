Regency site to offer COVID-19 shots without appointments Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state-run vaccination site at the Regency Square Mall on Thursday will offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida residents age 65 and older -- no appointment necessary. This is at least the fourth day this week the state-run vaccination site has opened up without requiring an appointment.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Anyone due for the second dose of the vaccine can also go to the site without an appointment to get their shot.

The only public vaccination site in the city usually gives shots by appointment only. All Publix pharmacies and many Winn-Dixie and Walmart pharmacies in the area also now giving vaccines by appointment and a federally-run site is scheduled to open Wednesday at Gateway Mall.

To find a vaccination site near you and how to schedule appointments, visit our Northeast Florida COVID-19 vaccine roundup.