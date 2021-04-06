Silver Airways to offer nonstop flights between Jacksonville & New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Silver Airways will offer nonstop flights between Jacksonville and New Orleans starting June 3, the airline announced Tuesday.

Silver will offer twice-weekly service to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) on Thursdays and Sundays. On those days, the flight will depart Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) about 11:35 a.m. EST and arrive in New Orleans at 1:05 p.m. CDT. It will then depart from New Orleans at 1:45 p.m. CDT and arrive at JAX at 5:10 p.m. EST.

Silver will operate the nonstop route with a 70-seat ATR 72-600.

“New Orleans is one of our most requested leisure destinations,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “We are so excited that Northeast Floridians now have a nonstop flight from the Bold City to the Big Easy.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes a day after JAA reopened Economy Lot #1. The lot reopened on the same day that an estimated 7,500 passengers flew out of Jacksonville -- the highest single day for travel out of JAX in more than a year.

Economy Lot #1 is now open! A few changes to be aware of prior to parking:

- The lot is credit card only; no cash.

- Masks are required on shuttle busses to and from the terminal.

- Shuttle busses are sanitized frequently.

- Economy lot rate remains the same – only $6/day. pic.twitter.com/XQskoRYszD — JAXairport (@JAXairport) April 5, 2021

Silver returned to Jacksonville in December. Since then, the airline has added new, nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Greenville-Spartanburg.

For fares, reservations, flight schedules and more information, visit silverairways.com.