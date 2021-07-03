Police investigating 2 unrelated Friday shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate two unrelated shootings that occurred Friday afternoon and evening in city neighborhoods.

The first happened at about 3:21 p.m. on Maynard Street. Lt. Gay, with the Sheriff’s Office, a man was walking when he was approached by three to four other men.

At least one person began to shoot at the man, and the other men were seen jumping into an older-model Chevy Impala that was either cream or gray in color, Gay said.

The man who was shot was hospitalized with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office were also called to a shooting at 6:46 p.m. on Hart Street, where police said there was a “block party.”

Scene on Hart Street.

According to Gay, a woman was involved in an argument with another person. Someone brandished a firearm, shooting the woman.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said all parties involved were detained, but no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information that can help police in either investigation is encourage to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Notably, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were spotted at a scene on Grant Road. Details were not immediately clear.