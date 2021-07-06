Columbia County to distribute sandbags, open shelters ahead of Elsa

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County will be offering sandbags and opening shelters as Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to make its way through North Florida this week.

The county will distribute sandbags from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

Columbia County Public Works at 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, FL 32055

Fort White Community Center at 17579 State Road 47, Fort White, FL 32038

According to Columbia County Emergency Management, elderly assistance is available at each location. There is a limit of 15 bags per person.

The county will also be opening three shelters from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:

Westside Community Center at 431 SW Birley Avenune, Lake City, FL 32024

Fort White Community Center at 17579 State Road 47, Fort White, FL 32038

Winfield Community Center at 1324 NW Winfield St., Lake City, FL 32055

According to Emergency Management, people with special needs will have power supply for medical devices at the shelters. Emergency Management said no food or beverages will be provided at the shelters.