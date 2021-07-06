UF, Santa Fe College closing campuses ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Florida and Santa Fe College will close their campuses Wednesday as Alachua County feels the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

UF will cancel classes, cease all non-essential campus operations and cancel all special events on Wednesday. UF will resume normal operations Thursday.

Santa Fe College will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday with no classes beginning after 6 p.m. The college will remain closed Wednesday for the entire day.

Unless expressly authorized, students, faculty and staff may not come to the Northwest Campus or any of the SF centers until the college reopens.

The college anticipates being able to reopen Thursday for regular work and class schedules unless there are conditions that prohibit a safe return.

Sandbags in High Springs

Sandbags are available in High Springs ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The High Springs Fire Department said sandbags will be offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Park, located at 17380 NW U.S. Highway 441.

The sandbags are self-serve. No staff will be available to fill or load.

The Fire Department said the limit is 10 bags per household.