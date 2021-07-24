Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Memorial Paddle Out honors diver who disappeared 2 weeks ago off Mayport coast

Special tribute planned Saturday morning as support continues to pour in for family

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Murphy Stidham, Associate producer

Tags: paddle out
Timothy Obi, pictured here with he two children, was diving and spearfishing with friends Saturday morning. The father of three and husband didn’t resurface after submerging in 120 feet of water, loved ones said.
Timothy Obi, pictured here with he two children, was diving and spearfishing with friends Saturday morning. The father of three and husband didn’t resurface after submerging in 120 feet of water, loved ones said. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Family, friends, and the community are coming together to remember Timothy Obi, who went missing while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Mayport two weeks ago.

The coast guard and several other agencies looked for him for days before ultimately calling off the search.

A special tribute is planned with a Memorial Paddle Out on the water to honor Obi in Neptune Beach at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

If you want to be a part of it, you’re asked to show up at 9 a.m. at the Florida Boulevard Beach access.

Paddleboards will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The organizer says all boards are welcome for this tribute, including paddleboards and kayaks.

Timothy Obi (Special to WJXT)

You can also get a shirt to honor Obi, for a donation.

A GoFundMe account set up for Obi’s family that will be a college fund for his three sons has raised more than $450,000 with donations still being made. Nearly 3,000 donors have contributed so far.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Weekend morning reporter and multi-media journalist.

email

facebook

twitter

email