Memorial Paddle Out honors diver who disappeared 2 weeks ago off Mayport coast

Timothy Obi, pictured here with he two children, was diving and spearfishing with friends Saturday morning. The father of three and husband didn’t resurface after submerging in 120 feet of water, loved ones said.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Family, friends, and the community are coming together to remember Timothy Obi, who went missing while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Mayport two weeks ago.

The coast guard and several other agencies looked for him for days before ultimately calling off the search.

A special tribute is planned with a Memorial Paddle Out on the water to honor Obi in Neptune Beach at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

If you want to be a part of it, you’re asked to show up at 9 a.m. at the Florida Boulevard Beach access.

Paddleboards will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The organizer says all boards are welcome for this tribute, including paddleboards and kayaks.

Timothy Obi (Special to WJXT)

You can also get a shirt to honor Obi, for a donation.

A GoFundMe account set up for Obi’s family that will be a college fund for his three sons has raised more than $450,000 with donations still being made. Nearly 3,000 donors have contributed so far.