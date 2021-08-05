Fried goes after Gov. DeSantis, calls for daily COVID case numbers, more testing sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Thursday morning continued her criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling for the Republican governor to increase the number of testing sites in the state and bring back daily case number updates.

“We know that there is not enough testing sites across our state again,” Fried said. “There’s long lines. I was hearing reports out of Jacksonville, two locations in which they can get tested and there are two, two and a half-hour long wait, and people outside had heatstroke, that now they’re having to deal with heatstroke and people getting sick. So we need to be stepping up right now, having more testing sites encouraging people to get vaccines.”

Right now, the state reports COVID-19 case numbers once a week on Friday.

Florida gubernatorial candidate @NikkiFried (D) calls out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for “spewing misinformation” about COVID and “flirting with individuals who are anti-vaxers and anti-maskers.” pic.twitter.com/at7q5swZ14 — The Recount (@therecount) August 5, 2021

Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor, spoke about the record hospitalizations across Florida and Jacksonville hospitals like Mayo Clinic and Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital that are being strained due to the surge in the delta variant and the low vaccination rate.

On Wednesday, Florida reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nearly 2,500 of them were in ICU beds.

Criticizing DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates, Fried said schools should be able to make their own decisions about mask requirements and urged Florida residents to get vaccinated to protect their neighbors.

Fried said she is looking to have the federal government supply funding that DeSantis threatened to withhold if a school district mandates masks for students.