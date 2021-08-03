Duval County School Board to meet for last time before students return to class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board on Tuesday night will meet for the last time before students return to class in exactly one week.
Earlier in the day, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced the school district is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff in middle and high schools. She said the goal is to get as many eligible people vaccinated as possible by the end of the first quarter of the year.
As for masks, Greene pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent executive order banning mask requirements and reiterated that students will be strongly encouraged to wear them. For Duval County teachers and staff, however, masks are mandated through Sept. 3.
Greene said the district will be taking these COVID-19 precautions in the fall:
- Daily disinfecting of high-touch points and use of anti-microbial spray.
- Staffed, isolated rooms for students exhibiting COVID-related symptoms.
- Temperature checks for elementary students only.
- Emphasizing handwashing/using hand sanitizer.
- Hiring additional nursing staff and school health aides to support every school.
- Implementing free telehealth services for all students (with parental consent) to give students access to health care.
- Continuing the use of classroom and school bus seating charts to help the Department of Health with contact tracing and to minimize quarantines.
- Updating the COVID-19 Dashboard daily.