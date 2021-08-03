Duval County School Board to meet for last time before students return to class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board on Tuesday night will meet for the last time before students return to class in exactly one week.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced the school district is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff in middle and high schools. She said the goal is to get as many eligible people vaccinated as possible by the end of the first quarter of the year.

As for masks, Greene pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent executive order banning mask requirements and reiterated that students will be strongly encouraged to wear them. For Duval County teachers and staff, however, masks are mandated through Sept. 3.

Ad

Greene said the district will be taking these COVID-19 precautions in the fall: