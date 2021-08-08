3 Separate shootings overnight

NORTH EAST, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings that left four people injured. Officers say everyone involved is expected to be okay.

The first shooting happened on Moncrief Road West just after 9 Saturday night.

A couple of hours later a man was shot on Agnes Street.

The third shooting happened on Stuart Street. In this shooting, two people were shot.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, you are asked to contact JSO.