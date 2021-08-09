Man arrested after shooting in Settlers Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday night after a shooing on Enderby Avenue that left another man wounded, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the area near the intersection of Collins Road and Invermere Boulevard around 7:45 p.m.

They found one man in his late 20s who was shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man in his late 20s was detained for the shooting, and officers say they believe there is a relationship between him and the victim.