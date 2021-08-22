Partly Cloudy icon
Woman dead, 2 injured after crash in Palatka

Alex Rodriguez, Associate Producer

PALATKA, Fla. – A woman is dead and 2 more are seriously injured after a car crash Saturday afternoon on US Highway 17 near County Landfill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 40-year-old man was driving north on US Highway 17 with a 37-year-old woman. He began to turn left onto County Landfill Road without yielding to a 60-year-old woman driving in the opposite direction.

The elderly woman struck the passenger side door of the turning car. The 37-year-old woman who was struck died and the two drivers sustained serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

