Teen in hospital after being shot in Longbranch area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is in a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot near the intersection of Phoenix Avenue and East 24th Street Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing five or more gunshots. A family member drove the victim to a local hospital, where officers later met him.

The teen says he was walking home from playing basketball when he was shot in the hip from behind.

JSO has no suspect information at this time and believes this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@JAXSheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-854-TIPS.