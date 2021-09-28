Nassau sheriff to reassess search for accused cop killer

More than 200 law enforcement officers from nearly two dozen local, state and federal agencies are involved in the search for the man suspected of killing Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper isn’t giving up as the search for a man suspected of killing one of his deputies stretches into a fifth day. However, the sheriff said he plans to reassess the search if there are no results in the next several hours.

The search for Patrick McDowell, 35, began on Sandy Ford Road near, just off U.S. 301 early Friday morning after Deputy Josh Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop. Moyers died of his injuries on Sunday.

More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement officers continue to scour a 5-square-mile perimeter southwest of Callahan while a statewide Blue Alert is out for McDowell.

“He could be doing anything. Again there’s no evidence, no indication he’s not in our perimeter. We’ll continue shrinking down until we’ve checked every place then reassess from there,” Leeper said.

If McDowell is not found in the coming hours, the Sheriff’s Office is expected to address the public about how the search will move forward.

There is a $54,000 reward for information leading to McDowell’s arrest. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.