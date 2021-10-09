Community cruises through Nassau County to show support for fallen deputy’s family

The Callahan Cruisers hosted a car cruise Saturday with donations going to fallen Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers' family.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of supporters showed up in cars old and new Saturday to take part in a car cruise organized by Callahan Cruisers to honor fallen Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Moyers was killed Sept. 24 when he was shot during a traffic stop on Sandy Ford Road near U.S. 301.

The man accused of shooting Moyers, who was captured after a five-day manhunt, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge and prosecutors announced Friday they will seek the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Saturday’s car cruise was all about Moyers and his family. The participants met at the Target in Yulee and cruised to the Hardee’s in Callahan.

The Callahan Cruisers host cruises like this the second Saturday of every month to benefit different causes.

All of the donations collected from Saturday’s event go to support the Moyers family.

Two similar cruises held after Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver was killed in the line of duty in 2016 raised about $13,000.

Members of the Cruisers said they are glad they could host an event to benefit the Moyers family.

“Callahan and Nassau County is a tight-knit community. It’s all about helping each other out when we can,” Cruiser Ally Mangold said.

Gregory Cole rode in the cruise and said it’s events like this one that bring the community together.

“This small town of Callahan feels really big sometimes with all the support,” Cole said. “Hopefully with everyone out here, we can bring some love and support to the family.”

Oliver’s family was at the event Saturday and shared with News4Jax how much the cruise events helped their family when Oliver died. We’ll have more on that later tonight.