Reported shooting on Ft. Caroline Road highlights violent weekend in Jacksonville

JSO on the scene of a reported shooting off Fort Caroline Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting on Fort Caroline Road.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the Gilmore neighborhood, but no other details were immediately available.

JSO is expected to give more information about the shooting during a news conference at 5:40 p.m. and this story will be updated after that.

The Sunday afternoon shooting marks a violent weekend in the River City. At least seven people were shot, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, JSO responded to two shootings, one on the Westside and one downtown.

A pregnant Jacksonville woman was injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the woman in her 20s was inside a home on Melissa Court around 2 p.m. when someone driving a grey car, possibly a Chrysler, pulled up and fired multiple shots into the home.

The woman was hit by one of the bullets but she is expected to recover, JSO said.

Before that, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Main St. in reference to a shooting. Officers found man suffering from non life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, there were three separate shootings, one of which was deadly.

A 72-year-old man was shot in the chest in the backyard of a home on West 14th Street on Saturday and died at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Norfolk Boulevard, north of Soutel Drive, about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found multiple bullet casings and blood on the roadway. Authorities say three people, two men and one woman, showed up at local hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting. They are all in stable condition.

There was also a shooting in the 3200 block of Sunnybrook Ave S. Officers found a man in his mid-40s who was shot in the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.