3 People hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Norfolk Boulevard at around 8pm on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, police say they found multiple bullet casings and blood on the roadway.

Authorities say three people, two men and one woman, showed up at local hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after the shooting. They are all in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. JSO’s Aggravated Battery Unit is investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or report tips anonymously to First Coast CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.