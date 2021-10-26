‘It’s like Christmas’ RV City fans eagerly await Lot E opening

RVs were lined up outside of RV City on Monday evening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of Florida and Georgia fans are lined up outside of Lot E at TIAA Bank Stadium, waiting for RV City to open in advance of Saturday’s rivalry game.

Fans started showing up late last week to get one of the first spots in line. The first fans arrived last Thursday to start the line for RV spots in advance of Saturday’s Florida Georgia game. The unranked Gators are looking to knock off top-ranked Georgia.

City officials expect big crowds especially since RV city was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Fans are glad the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail party is back—and they’re excited.

“This is like Christmas for us this whole week,” Gator fan Richard Dean said.

There have been safety concerns. Jacksonville just had a violent weekend with 8 people shot in 6 shootings around the city.

Organizers are setting up give safety zones should fans need any help.

The Game is also a moneymaker for businesses in the city. It’s estimated to bring in about $30 million in revenue.

A new 5-year contract with both universities is expected to be voted on tonight.