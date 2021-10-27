Man wrongfully convicted of armed robbery to be freed after 8 years behind bars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After spending eight years behind bars, a man who was wrongly convicted of armed robbery will be set free.

Dustin Duty is expected to be released from the Duval County jail on Wednesday, ahead of his 37th birthday.

“He is thrilled. Obviously, he’s thrilled and next week is his birthday, so he’ll be able to celebrate his birthday as a free man,” said Craig Trocino, director of the University of Miami Law Innocence Clinic.

In 2016, Duty reached out to the Florida Innocence Project and the University of Miami Law Innocence Clinic, hoping they would believe he didn’t commit the crime.

“We started investigating the case and discovered that there was a strong alibi and major problems with identification of Dustin as the perpetrator,” said Seth Miller, with the Innocence Project of Florida.

Detectives accused him of robbing a woman at knifepoint.

An interrogation video from 2013 shows Dustin Duty emphatically saying he did not rob a woman at knifepoint.

“I didn’t do it. I just don’t understand. What do I got to do to prove my innocence here? I mean, is there any way to prove my innocence?” he says.

In the video, Duty tells a detective there’s no way he could have committed the crime.

Duty: “I was at work all day I swear to God.”

Detective: “I know you were at work all day, and your boss dropped you off at I-10. The question is what happened from the time he dropped you off from the time that police got in contact with you?”

The detective begins to look at his nails, appearing uninterested as Duty continues to explain.

Detective: “Well, unfortunately for you, they brought people by to look at you and they identified you as the person involved and you also had a knife in your possession.”

Duty: “Where’s my boss at? I want my business card to get my boss. I want him down here. I didn’t f***** rob anybody.”

Duty continues to ask for his boss, who he says can prove his alibi. The detective tells him he will contact his boss, but he was never used in court.

In 2016, a motion was filed for a new trial.

It wasn’t until an evidentiary hearing in 2018 when Duty’s boss took the stand, confirming his alibi.

The victim also took the stand again.

“She actually testified at the evidentiary hearing, saying that she’s not 100 percent convinced that he was the guy and she’s not confident that she got the identification correct,” Trocino said.

The groups that helped Duty say they are now going to help with transitional housing. They say his 37th birthday is next week, and he gets to start a new year as a free man.