What could happen legally after stabbing during brawl in Orange Park

The stabbing in Orange Park is leaving State Attorney's office investigators with a very difficult investigation. Determining criminal charges in this case could be a delicate situation.

Determining criminal charges in this case could be a delicate situation. News4Jax sat down with a local defense attorney to determine how prosecutors will move forward.

The reports we have right now out of Clay County say multiple children ages 10 to 14 showed up at a house looking to fight other teens. After an all out brawl ensues, one 13-year-old is killed and four others were sent to the hospital.

Defense Attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with the case, said the first step is interviewing everyone possible.

“To speak to every one of these individuals to find out who stabbed whom, and then prosecute the individuals first and foremost who had weapons and stabbed other individuals,” said Nichols.

Nichols said the next step will likely be determining whether any of the children can be charged as adults. He said while charging minors is difficult, prosecutors are skilled in determining what level of charge should be leveled against a child.

“We know that minors are different. We know that juveniles’ brains are not fully developed. So recognize that, yes, it is a different component. When you are asking young people, 12, 13 or 14 years old to say what happened, because we know that they’re just not the same as an adult.

Nichols said it is feasible the parents of some of these children could be held liable for financial and medical expenses of some of the victims involved. That will be determined by the state attorney’s office investigators.