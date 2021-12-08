Jacksonville firefighters add 3 names to memorial wall at annual remembrance ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will hold its annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial at 10 a.m. Wednesday when the names of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this year will be added to the memorial.

The ceremony remembers those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Their names are engraved on a memorial wall at Fire Station 1 on Liberty Street.

Each year JFRD remembers the fallen and invites their families to the ceremony. Among the three names to be added to the wall this year will be Michael Freeland, who died from an aneurysm while working a crash. The other two men who will be added are Lieutenant Mario Moya who died from COVID-19 and Captain Thomas Barber.

JFRD will also unveil a new bronze statue and eternal flame at the memorial area.

The event is open to the public and is expected to have one of the largest turnouts in years.