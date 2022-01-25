Carla Wiley not expected to face more prison time for probation violation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carla Wiley, who started the bogus One Door Education charity that prosecutors argued became a slush fund for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, is not expected to face additional prison time for a violation of her federal probation.

In September, News4JAX learned of allegations that Wiley had violated the terms of her supervised release, by opening lines of credit without prior approval. A hearing was set for early 2022, for the possible revocation of her supervised release. The violation could have carried a penalty of up to two years in prison.

On Tuesday morning, during a brief phone hearing with the judge, prosecutors, and Wiley’s defense attorney, prosecutors said they planned to ask the judge to allow Wiley to remain on her current supervised release at the upcoming hearing.

The judge also informed the attorneys that Wiley recently satisfied the order of forfeiture she faced as part of her sentence and that her restitution was almost entirely paid in full.

Wiley’s defense attorney said that at the upcoming hearing, she would admit to the violation of supervised release and offer some explanation. The attorney added that any credit accounts Wiley had opened have been fully paid off and that she is debt-free.

The judge determined that the upcoming hearing, scheduled for Feb. 2, could be held virtually, rather than requiring Wiley to travel to Jacksonville from out of state.

Wiley had reached a plea deal with prosecutors in 2016 and was sentenced to 21 months in prison when her co-conspirators, Brown and Brown’s former chief of staff, Elias “Ronnie” Simmons, were sentenced in December 2017. Wiley was released from prison in July 2019. Her sentence included three years of supervised release, following her release from prison. Simmons had been sentenced to four years in prison and was released in June 2020.

Brown’s fraud and tax charge conviction was overturned last year by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Brown’s new trial on federal conspiracy and fraud charges is now scheduled for September.