Repairs begin to I-95 bridge at Hendricks Ave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews will soon start repairing the Interstate 95 bridge over Hendricks Avenue.

Permanent fixes are on the way after debris smothered Hendricks Avenue earlier this month.

On Sunday, News4JAX learned a driver had a forklift on his truck while driving under the overpass. It didn’t clear it and ended up hitting several beams, according to a Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson.

“The driver of the flatbed truck did stop. So we were able to obtain the insurance information. Taxpayers will not be on the hook for this repair,” said FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray.

Ray said three beams will be replaced because of the damage as well as a portion a bridge deck on I-95.

A project Ray expects to cost $1.6 million.

“We will be doing it as quickly and as safely as possible and make sure the taxpayers get the best value of their investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Nets were placed on the overpass to prevent any more debris from falling off the beams at the time of that crash.

Ad

Repairs are expected to start later this week and run through the end of April, which will lead to this part of Hendricks Avenue shutting down at times, along with parts of the Acosta Bridge and this collector ramp.

Ray says plans of detours will be announced on this FDOT website.

“We are not going to open up the structure unless we are absolutely confident that it’s safe, The bridge professionals have reviewed the area, inspected it, inspected every nook and cranny,” Ray said.