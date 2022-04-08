8 St. Augustine fishing captains among world’s best, study reports

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Eight fishing captains from St. Augustine have been listed as some of the best in the world, according to Fishing Booker.

Every year, Fishing Booker announces its Angler’s Choice Award. The recognition highlights charter operators who “went the extra mile for their clients by focusing on customer service, reliability, and quality of the fishing trip.”

JaxBest: Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Annual Anglers for a Cure Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament

Out of nearly 6,000 captains, close to 1,200 were recognized for their excellence within the sportfishing industry, and 8 of them run their trips from St. Augustine. Guides from Florida ruled the 2022 list. Out of all fishing captains who received the award all over the world, nearly 35% operate from Florida, Fishing Booker said.

Ad

The award is limited to nearly 15% of captains on the platform.

JaxBest: Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

“St. Augustine is very competitive, so it wasn’t easy for captains to get their hands on the award, but the ones that did really shined!” the release said.

Here is the list of fishing captains in St. Augustine that received the Angler’s Choice Award for 2022:

Anthony Menichino - Rod Bender Fishing Charters LLC

Chris Driver - Captain Chris Fishing Charters LLC

Clay Philips - Clay Philips Fishing Guide & Rides

Dennis Goldstein - Hot Fun Fishing Charters

Guy Spear - MisStress Sportfishing Charters

Lehman Norman - Local Knowledge Fishing Charters

Michael May - XScape Fishing

Mitch Gurick - Get Schooled Fishing Charters

Related: No bait and switch: 2 local lakes among 10 where prized bass are swimming in Florida

To be eligible for the award, the charter operators had to meet the following criteria:

Above 4.5 out of 5 star review rating from at least 7 verified reviews

Low cancellation rate, below 30%

High responsiveness to booking requests, above 90%

Click here to read more about these awards.