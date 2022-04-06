No bait and switch: 2 local lakes among 10 where prized bass are swimming in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission revealed all 10 freshwater locations across the state where pink-tagged bass worth big prizes are swimming right now.

You might say this story has a real hook. (Sorry, we just couldn’t resist.)

If you’ve got a rod and reel, now is the time to fish them out of the closet -- the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s TrophyCatch program is in full swing for the 10th season.

FWC biologists tagged 10 trophy-sized largemouth bass with bright pink tags.

Each angler that catches and documents a pink-tagged bass will score a $5,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops, $1,000 to shop at AFTCO and have a chance to win an additional $10,000!

The FWC has revealed the 10 freshwater locations across the state where the pink-tagged prized bass are swimming -- and two of them are in our Northeast Florida backyard: Alachua County’s Newnans Lake and Lake George in Putnam and Volusia counties. For the full list of the 10 lakes, click here.

“Our freshwater biologists tagged 10 huge bass across the state – just about everyone is within a day-trip’s distance to fish for one of these tagged bass from a boat, kayak or even the bank. Now comes the fun part for anglers!” said KP Clements, director of FWC’s TrophyCatch program. “Get out there and catch one! Tag, you’re it!”