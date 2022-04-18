17-year-old shot, killed at McGirts Creek Regional Park

JSO are not sure why the teen was brought to the parking lot in the first place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 17-year-old died after being shot near the parking lot of a Publix on 103rd Street and Ricker Road.

Officers say the victim was with other teenagers in McGirts Creek Regional Park when the shooting occurred. The victim and the other teenagers fled the scene and drove to the parking lot. Officers discovered the injured teenager with a gunshot wound, and he died at the scene.

JSO is not aware of the reason why the teenagers were at the park, and no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information on a suspect is asked to call JSO or CrimeStoppers.