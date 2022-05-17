Parents’ Night Out: Nonprofit offering no-cost care to give couples worry-free date night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families in crisis and preventing the need for foster care, is hosting two “Parents’ Night Out” events on Saturday, May 28, and Friday, June 3, in Jacksonville.

The program offers parents, grandparents and other caregivers access to a couple of hours of no-cost care for children ages infant through 17 years old.

Better Together will provide background-checked volunteers in addition to dinner, games, and fun for children to enjoy while parents are away.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and Parents’ Night Out provides parents much-needed time to take care of errands, have some time alone or enjoy a date night,” Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together, said. “It’s a time to do whatever helps you by taking a break from your daily routine while your children have a fun evening under the supervision of background-checked volunteers.”

The May 28 Parents’ Night Out is hosted by Bold City Church and will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at First Coast High School, 590 Duval Station Road in Jacksonville.

The June 3 Parents’ Night Out will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Normandy Park Baptist Church, located at 7050 Normandy Blvd. in Jacksonville.

To register for Parents’ Night Out, visit BetterTogetherUS.org/PNO-Registration or call 239-470-2733. Click here for more information.