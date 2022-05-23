Photos, video released of rodents that infested Jacksonville elementary school, forced cafeteria closure in April

A rodent is seen at Cedar Hills Elementary School in each of these photos obtained by News4JAX.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Newly obtained photos and video document a rodent infestation inside a Jacksonville elementary school.

While the cafeteria at Cedar Hills Elementary School was shut down in April as maintenance staff and exterminators worked to solve a rodent infestation at the campus, Duval County Public Schools sent the footage and videos to News4JAX on Monday.

In the video taken last month, screaming can be heard as a rodent scurries across the school’s floor.

The photos show adult rodents and babies on tile and wood floors. In one of the images, it appears a rodent is hanging from the ceiling.

At the time when the closure of the school’s cafeteria was first reported, families were notified by a message from Cedar Hills Elementary Principal Marva McKinney, who emphasized the importance of full transparency with regard to any situation that might affect student education.

“I am calling to share that rodents have been spotted on our campus and inside our school building,” said McKinney’s message last month. “Because of this, we are taking several measures using guidance from our pest control contractor and district maintenance staff.”

McKinney said the school closed down the school’s cafeteria, the main spot where rodents were found, allowing exterminators to carry out an “aggressive treatment plan” and minimize the impact on school operations. The principal’s message noted that the plan includes “trapping and safely removing” the rodents. During the extermination efforts, the school planned to have food prepared offsite and served to students outside the cafeteria.

News4JAX on Monday asked the district for an update on the mitigation process.