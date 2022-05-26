Coast Guard attributes Bridgeport barge grounding to lack of training

The Coast Guard has released an investigative brief on the grounding of the Bridgeport barge off Mayport last year.

The barge was being towed by a tugboat that was entering the St. Johns River by the jetties in March 2021. The Coast Guard brief states the tugboat was switching tow lines when it lost control of the barge, and it ran aground on the south jetty. The impact caused hull damage and flooded several holding areas. The barge was pulled off the rocks, and it remained in place for weeks, eventually spilling more than 9,000 tons of coal ash into the Atlantic Ocean, the News4JAX I-TEAM learned.

The Coast Guard lists the cause as “lack of training/familiarity with the operation” by the tugboat crew as it maneuvered between the jetties.

Ad

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collected dozens of samples of seawater and sediment around the barge and determined there were only trace amounts of toxic materials in the coal ash that spilled into the ocean.

News4JAX has reached out to the Coast Guard for the detailed report.

RELATED: Massive barge still stranded offshore, south of the St. Johns River | Divers find hull of stranded barge damaged | With barge salvage operation on hold, concerns mount over toxic coal ash on board | Removing stuck barge filled with ash could cost millions | I-TEAM: Email reveals how much coal ash has leaked from stranded barge | State releases assessment from grounding of barge Bridgeport off Atlantic Beach | Bridgeport barge reaches final destination at Jacksonville shipyards | 5 months after barge sinks off Jacksonville coast, environmentalists call for change | I-TEAM: Environmental group levying fines for coal ash spill | Atlantic Beach city leaders pass resolution calling for end to coal ash shipments | Sparks fly as Jacksonville Waterways Commission weighs ban on coal ash shipments | City committee reviews barge crash off Atlantic Beach that sent coal ash into ocean | Commission discusses alerting the public of offshore spills following barge crash off Atlantic Beach