Jacksonville mayor reminds residents to ‘know your zone’ as hurricane season begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders held a news conference Wednesday -- the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season -- to remind Jacksonville residents to make sure they know their evacuation zone and prepare hurricane kits.

“I’m going to say it over and over again: know your zone, prepare your kit,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “It’s been a number of years since we’ve had to do an evacuation. You don’t want to be in a situation where we’re up here saying we’re looking at evacuating or we’re evacuating and you don’t know your zone.”

The mayor also urged residents to review the City of Jacksonville Preparedness and Response Guide at jaxready.com. That’s where additional information about evacuation zones and preparing a hurricane kit can also be found.

“The message here today is don’t be complacent,” Curry said. “It looks like it could be a pretty active year, so this is time to ensure you, your family and your neighbors are ready.

“Local law enforcement first responders, emergency personnel and other leading agencies are committed to ensuring that not only is the city prepared for this season, but that every citizen has the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions and have the resources they need for themselves to keep their families safe.”

Jacksonville Undersheriff Pat Ivey also spoke at the news conference, saying the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be ready to respond immediately after the storm.

“If or when we have tropical weather that calls for evacuations, we urge you to follow the orders from the mayor’s office,” Ivey said. “Keep in mind there will be a point during the storm where law enforcement will not be responding to calls for service, and we will be seeking shelter. Immediately following the severity of the storm officers will be back out assessing damages and helping citizens. What this means is if you are asked to leave, please do so. You can rebuild a home and a business, but human life cannot be replaced.”

According to AAA, a survey found that 2 out of 5 people said both high gas prices and the availability of gas would make them more hesitant to leave their homes if there is a major hurricane, and Curry was asked at the news conference about the role high gas prices could play if there were to be evacuations this year.

“Gas prices obviously are an issue this year. They are a major issue that are hurting families. But we work closely with our sheriff’s office, with the Florida Department of Transportation and the governor’s office in the event we have to evacuate,” he said. “We have worked in previous years to mitigate major traffic jams and traffic flows that don’t work, and we’ll continue to do that this year. We’re very careful with timing and how we get people in and out.”

He also stressed this message at the news conference: “We always hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

