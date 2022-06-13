1 month later, VyStar customers still having trouble with online, mobile banking

Monday marks one month since VyStar Credit Union’s mobile banking system went down.

What started out as a 48-hour outage for a planned upgrade has now continued for more than 30 days. On May 13, VyStar started the process of switching vendors for its digital products.

The new app hasn’t worked since; however, the website has made progress.

The most recent message VyStar posted on its website is: “Online Transfers between your VyStar deposit accounts and your VyStar credit cards are now available.”

In addition to making External and Internal Transfers, people can access their accounts and balances, pay bills, view transactions and statements and more via their computer, tablet or mobile browser.

VyStar CEO Brian Wolfburg told News4JAX he expected the credit union’s online banking system to be fully functional two weeks ago. As of Monday, that still hasn’t happened.

Its app is still offline and members tell News4JAX they’re continuing to have problems with VyStar’s website.