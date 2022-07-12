Biden Administration calling for approval of 2nd COVID booster shot for adults

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection. Saturday, June 25, 2022 announcement comes just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ever-changing biology of COVID-19 means another booster shot may be necessary to keep people protected.

At least that’s what the Biden Administration believes as the new omicron variant BA.5 continues to spread. It is the dominant strain in Florida.

Health officials say reinfections are more likely with this variant than other mutations.

Epidemiologists say this may be the most dangerous variant yet because it spreads faster and is better at weakening immunity.

Statewide, the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 is at its highest since mid-February, reaching a little over 400,000.

Duval County is listed as high risk for community spread.

Right now, a second booster shot is only available for people 50 and up and people with weakened immune systems.

That second shot in the series was approved last March—and doctors say it has been effective in fighting omicron.

“I think that’s the game-changer with this BA.5 subvariant. One dose, two doses is not enough. Being infected and recovered, especially with omicron, is not enough. You have to get that booster, preferably two boosters if you’re over the age of 50. And who knows, we may wind up pivoting to two boosters for younger patients as well,” said. Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine.

It’s not clear how many people would get a second booster if it’s recommended.