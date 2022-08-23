You need to bring an ID when you vote: Here’s what works

Here is some important information that will help you vote today!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up in Duval County on Sunday. Nearly 16% of people voted by mail or in person. That’s more than 100,000 people.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan expects the turnout to double and reach 30% by the time polls close Tuesday.

If you haven’t submitted a ballot for the primary, Tuesday is the last day to do it, but one thing to remember is you need to bring an ID with you.

FULL LIST: Acceptable IDs on Election Day

Hogan said a Florida driver’s license is best.

But a passport, military ID, or even a veteran health ID card will work. You just have to show proof of your signature and a photo.

But they don’t have to be on the same card. You can have proof of your signature on one card, and your photo on the other.

