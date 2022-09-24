Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one.
Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead.
Ensure your first-aid kit is up to date with items such as adhesive bandages, medicine or prescriptions, gauze, ice packs and gloves.
Here are a few items to check off your list as you prepare your hurricane kit:
- Make sure you check the expiration date on items like your medicine and canned goods
- Batteries -- replace the old ones and stock up on another set if you need more
- Flashlights
- Ponchos
- Radios
- Whistles to call for help
- Toilet paper
You also want to have food like chips, canned goods or sandwiches -- foods that don’t require a microwave or electricity. Make sure to get enough water for everyone in your house.
Check your documents as well.
It’s recommended to collect all birth certificates, medical records, any important documents, and insurance policies and store them in a plastic bag or have them scanned so you can have electronic copies.
Our 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide includes a printable checklist for your supply kit (Page 17).